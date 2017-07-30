Opposition leader Khurshid Shah to hold session for decision of PM candidate on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader Khurshid Shah on Sunday announced to hold a session of opposition parties to nominate their prime ministerial candidate. The session is scheduled to be held in Shah’s chamber at 10am on Monday.

PML-N has chosen Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to be the party’s successor in the Parliament and the party’s candidate for prime minister.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been selected as the interim candidate until Shahbaz is elected to a National Assembly seat.

President Mamnoon Hussain the other day summoned a National Assembly session on August 1, 2017, to select the new Prime Minister, after the Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled that prime minister Nawaz Sharif stands disqualified in the Panama Papers case. Following the ruling, PM Nawaz had resigned from his post.

A summary of the upcoming session has already been sent out to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

A new schedule for the new prime minister selection has already been issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.

As per the schedule, nomination papers for the PM’s post can be obtained by 3pm today. The papers need to be submitted back to the assembly secretariat by 2pm on Monday.

The National Assembly Speaker, Ayaz Sadiq, will then go through the papers at 3pm on Monday. Thereafter, the assembly will meet on Tuesday, August 1 to elect the new PM.