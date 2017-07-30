Nawaz’s name removed from NA’s website

Ex-PM’s picture also removed from airport

Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s picture has been removed from the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi after being disqualified by the Supreme Court from holding a public office in a Friday decision in the Panama Papers case.

Following the court verdict, the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a notification, disqualifying Nawaz Sharif as a member of the National Assembly. The NA-120 constituency from where Nawaz Sharif was elected in 2013 general election is no longer listed on the National Assembly’s website.

Following the dissolution of the federal cabinet, meetings of the parliamentary committees have been cancelled. In absence of the cabinet, process of the parliamentary accountability cannot be continued. A meeting of a subordinate committee of the Public Accounts Committee also been cancelled.