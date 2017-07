NEWS DESK: Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified in a landmark verdict on Friday, left the PM house with his family on Sunday for Murree on Sunday.

He exchanged his goodbyes with the staff of the PM House while leaving.

Shehbaz Sharif has been named as the successor of the ousted prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, and former petroleum minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been nominated as the interim premier.

Elections for the new PM are due to be held on August 1.