Nawaz ouster will pave way for my return to country: Musharraf

DUBAI: Former President Pervez Musharraf has termed Supreme Court’s verdict disqualifying Nawaz Sharif as ‘great’ and ‘pleasant for Pakistanis’.

During an interview with an Indian newspaper, Musharraf said that Nawaz’s disqualification will pave way for his return to Pakistan.

He clarified that declaring Nawaz disqualified is not a judicial coup. “Court gave the verdict after deep ponder. Nawaz Sharif deserved this as he not only misled the court but also distorted the facts. The court’s decision was according to the wishes of Pakistani nation,” he said.

While talking about the effects of the verdict, Musharraf said that it favoured Imran Khan and his party while PML-N suffered loss. “In next general elections, an alliance can be made against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with many parties besides Imran Khan. Our aim is to impede PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) who have been tried thrice by the nation but they only looted the country and only disappointed,” he said.

The former president declared reports regarding Hurriyet leaders receiving funds from Pakistan and torching the schools as ‘malicious propaganda’.

“Hurriyet leaders are mujahideen and want to help the Kashmiris. On the contrary Indian army is committing genocide in Kashmir,” he pronounced.

He also talked about US’s move to discontinue 35 core dollar funds to Pakistan. “Pakistan will not die without these funds,” he notified.

He acknowledged China as Pakistan’s great friend and rejected all such reports saying that the former wants to make the latter its slave.