Khaqan Abbasi meets JUI’s Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and interim Prime Minister candidate Shahid Khaqan Abbasi held a meeting with Jamiat Ulema Islam Maulana Fazl-ur Rehman on Sunday, where the two leaders vowed to collaborate for the future of the country.

Following the meeting, the two coalition leaders addressed the media.

PML-N’s Abbasi stated that PML-N has completely accepted the Supreme Court’s decision and carried out the implementation.

“We believe that the public haven’t accepted the decision, it wasn’t accepted internationally and will not be historically as well,” said Abbasi.

Abbasi expressed satisfaction over JUI-F chief’s support for the ruling PML-N.

The PML-N leader stated that holding an iqama is not a crime, adding that in his view the legal interpretations vary.

Maulana Fazl while expressing support for the ruling PML-N said that his party is not supporting an individual or a party but to save the country from external conspiracies. He added that the journey to development will continue regardless of circumstances.