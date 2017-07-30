Jehangir Tareen dons cheeky ‘Calibri est 2007’ t-shirt post PM’s disqualification

One of the major aspects of the JIT’s report which became the center of both local and international attention were claims that forgery of documents had been proven against Maryam Nawaz because of the font used in those documents. The JIT had argued that since the font used, calibri, had been made available for use in 2007, documents typed in that font dated 2006 could not possibly be real.

Unfortunately for the PML-N people are nowhere near ready to let go of the embarrassing gaffe, even after the PM was disqualified on Friday.

One of these people is secretary general of the PTI Jehangir Tareen, photos of whom wearing a tee with the words ‘Calibri est 2007’ surfaced on social media.

Whatever one may say about the cheeky hit at his opponents, the shirt is definitely a bold fashion statement.