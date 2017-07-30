Initial result of 6th national census likely to be delayed

ISLAMABAD: After the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif from the premiership, not only the cabinet stands dissolved but also the Council of Common Interest (CCI).

After the dissolution of CCI, the announcement of the initial result of the 6th national census is likely to be delayed. The council meeting that was going to be held on Monday was cancelled. In the meeting, the release of results of the census was to be sanctioned.

Now, the nation has to wait till November for the announcement of the initial result.

As per Constitution, the new CCI is formed within 30 days of taking oath from the new prime minister. The ruling PML-N has announced to bring the new leader of the house for an interim period. The council would be re-organised after 45 days when the new leader of the house takes an oath. This entire process would be completed by November 2017.

The primary results of the 6th national census would be announced thereafter; it is pertinent to mention here that it would not be possible for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to form new constituencies in the country. The General Elections 2018 would be held under the old constituencies.