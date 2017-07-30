Individuals, not institutions, conspired against Nawaz Sharif: Saad Rafique

–Demands investigation into Imran, Sheikh Rasheed’s comments about judges

–PML-N wants civilian supremacy

LAHORE: Former Railways Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, on Sunday, said some individuals, not institutions, conspired against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to get him disqualified.

Addressing a press conference along with Punjab Auqaf Minister Zaeem Qadri, Education Minister Rana Mushood and deputy mayor at the Lahore Press Club, he said that both national and international powers conspired against Nawaz Sharif.

“Pakistan did not participate in Yemen crisis. It made Gwadar functional and participated in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.” This thing annoyed our foes and they started hatching conspiracies against our government.”

Flanked by PML-N male and female workers at the press club, he lashed out at Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League (AML) President Sheikh Rasheed.

Sheikh Rashid claimed that we [PML-N] offered billions of rupees to the honourable judges,” he said. “Did anyone question his claims; when and where this money was offered and how he came to know about that?” Rafique asked while addressing a press conference here.

He demanded inquiry against Imran Khan’s claim at a private TV channel programme that a judge had asked him to move court against the corruption of Nawaz Sharif. Rafique said that no new faces are with the PTI leader, he said.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, intentionally or unintentionally, was part of the conspiracy, he alleged.

He criticised that the Supreme Court judges called us mafia, but “we tolerated in the better interest of the country”. He said that the Articles 62 and 63 proved Article 58-2B of the Constitution, which was taken out. Rafique said that the Articles should now be applied to everyone, especially the influential.

It was PML-N’s mistake to not repeal Article 62/63 from the Constitution, Rafique said, adding that the government didn’t take the decision out of fear that the “opposition would accuse them of trying to cover corruption”.

“We did not know it will bite back like 58-2(b),” he lamented. Answering a question, he said the party will, however, consider removing these Articles.

He said the PML-N did not believe in dynastic politics but in the current circumstances, he said, “If you send one Sharif home we will bring second, then we will bring third and so forth.”

He also criticized PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for celebrating disqualification of Nawaz Sharif. But he said Bilawal is a novice in politics and his comments can be tolerated.

He urged his opponents to gear up for the by-election in NA-120, a seat which fell vacant after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif. He clarified that no name has been finalised for the slot of Punjab chief minister. “The party will hold consultation after the by-polls.”

PML-N WANTS CIVILIAN SUPREMACY:

Rafique also tweeted that the time has come to decide who will rule the country. Lashing out at the establishment, he said the time has come to write “new conditions to stop institutions from meddling with other institutions’ matters.”

“We [PML-N] want civilian supremacy in the country,” he said, adding that it is “imperative to live in an era when the times are tough.”