Imran Khan used religion to get Nawaz disqualified: Jawad Ahmad

Vocalist and Barabri Party Pakistan (Equality Party) Chairman Jawad Ahmad on Sunday said that no ordinary man can be ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ as these are attributes of messengers of Allah and saints.

Addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club, the singer further said names Sadiq and Ammen have been specially given to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“Imran Khan and PTI along with other parties have got Nawaz Sharif disqualified through clause 1-F of Article 62 thereby exploiting religion whereas the best course to oust him should have been through proving him corrupt in the court of law,” he said. “I would urge people of Pakistan and the judiciary to put on trial the personal, economic and political lives of Imran Khan, Asif Zardari, members of all these three parties and others like them who are celebrating Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification, under the same articles 62, 63, as none of these are ‘angels’. Once they are all disqualified, we shall all repeal this law and empower the people.

He said the law was framed by dictator Zia-ul-Haq to politically exploit Islam in Pakistan. He said the religion has been exploited by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and other political parties to get former Nawaz Sharif disqualified. “It would have been better had Nawaz Sharif been disqualified for corruption,” he added. It was good Nawaz Sharif got disqualified through clause-1 of Article 62 since he himself was supporter of this clause,” he ironically said. All parliamentarians are corrupt, he alleged and added, “I am neither a supporter of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari nor against Imran Khan.” He went on saying, “I am against this whole oppressive and unjust system based on ‘Inequality’, which all three of them with their families are beneficiaries of and which they will never change as is evident from their parties’ manifestos and economic agendas.

The Panama case was fought between different sections of the ruling class and especially between Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan who hold personal rivalry and enmity against each other and who made the public believe that this was the biggest issue of Pakistan, he said.

He blamed that three major parties including PPP, PTI and PML-N were full of the landowners, feudal lords, capitalists, peers and all sorts of mafias and they will never legislate against their own class in the parliament.

“In fact, they both used to be colleagues once, both playing together in Lahore Gymkhana and both live in houses built on hundreds of Kanals of land but talk hypocritically about poor and quote religious Ayaats and Ahadees in their public sermons while their personal and business lives are exactly opposite to what they preach,” he charged.

The Barabri Party Pakistan is going to contest elections in 2018 in which it will field candidates from the middle class and working class, he said. He said he himself would contest the elections. He urged the people to join his struggle against poverty, class divide, disparity and inequality.