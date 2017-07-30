Girl sold to landlord rescued, father held

BADIN: The police rescued a girl sold to a landlord by her father and arrested the accused here on Sunday.

According to details, a man sold his young girl to an influential landlord in suburbs of Badin district for Rs 100,000.

The police on the complaint of the mother of the girl raided residence of the landlord and rescued the girl.

Father of the girl was also arrested but the landlord managed to escape.

The police, after registering a case against the landlord, started raids for his arrest.