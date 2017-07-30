Four names suggested as CM Punjab seat to fall vacant

LAHORE: In the wake of Shehbaz Sharif leaving his position as the chief minister of Punjab to become the new prime minister, four possible names are being suggested for the CM Punjab seat which will eventually fall vacant.

As per sources, one of the four namely Shehbaz’s son Hamza, Rana Sanaullah, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman or Malik Nadeem Kamran will take up the postion as the new CM of Punjab.

Moreover, by-elections will be held to fill in the provincial assembly seat, PP-159, that will become vacant when Shehbaz will contest in place of his brother Nawaz Sharif for NA-120.

The Punjab Assembly constituency, PP-159, encompasses some areas of Raiwind, including Kahna Town, Kot Chandraye, Nishtar Colony, Haloki, Kahna Kachha and 50 other villages.

The by-election that would soon be held for PP-159 will most likely have Talha Burki contesting on a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ticket against Mansha Sindhu or Imtiaz Warraich from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Shehbaz had won PP-159 during the 2013 elections with 60,603 votes with PTI’s candidate Ali Imtiaz in runners up position with with 19,350 votes.