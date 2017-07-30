Four names make rounds to replace Shehbaz as Punjab CM

As Shehbaz Sharif is to leave his position as the chief minister of Punjab to become the new prime minister, names of four contenders have made rounds to take over the seat he would be vacating soon.

According to sources, either of the four will be the new chief minister of Punjab – Shehbaz’s son Hamza, Rana Sanaullah, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman or Malik Nadeem Kamran.

While Shahbaz Sharif would contest elections from NA-120 Lahore vacated by his brother Nawaz Sharif, by-elections will be held to fill in the provincial assembly seat, PP-159, that would be vacated by Shehbaz.

The Punjab Assembly constituency, PP-159, covers some areas of Raiwind, including Kahna Town, Kot Chandraye, Nishtar Colony, Haloki, Kahna Kachha and 50 other villages.

The by-election that would soon be held for PP-159 will most likely have Talha Burki contesting on a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ticket and Mansha Sindhu or Imtiaz Warraich from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Shehbaz won PP-159 during the 2013 elections with 60,603 votes. PTI’s candidate Ali Imtiaz stood second with 19,350 votes.