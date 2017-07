KHAIRPUR: At least four people were killed and three injured when a trailer collided with a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley early Sunday.

The driver of the trailer is on-the-run and a First Information Report (FIR) of the incident is yet to be lodged.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police impounded the trailer and after registering a case into the incident have started raids to arrest the trailer driver.