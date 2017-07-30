Chinese companies to invest in power generation: minister

Chinese companies have shown willingness to invest in power generation by using solid waste as raw material in Punjab.

Punjab Minister for Local Government Manshaullah Butt said while speaking to PML-N workers and government officials at the airport here on Sunday after returning from China along with a 14-members delegation.

The minister and his delegates attended a road-show in China on the direction of the Punjab chief minister in which almost 200 companies participated.

The minister said the power generation through solid waste would not only help resolve power shortage in Pakistan but also help make our cities and towns clean. He said he had invited Chinese investors and apprised them about the investment opportunities in the country.

“I informed them that CPEC has made Pakistan the most lucrative investment place in the world,” the minister said. He said in the road-show, investors were guided about the possible arrangements and technical details regarding power generation by using solid waste, land fill sites and construction works etc.