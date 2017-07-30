Bone marrow transplant center set up at Children’s Hospital

A state-of-the-art bone marrow transplant center at Children’s Hospital has been completed at a cost of Rs 240 million for treatment of children suffering from blood cancer.

It was informed in a meeting chaired by Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah at the hospital on Sunday. It was told that the grant was provided by Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the project.

The meeting was informed that highly qualified and trained doctors, nurses and paramedics had been posted in the centre and the training for super specialty to the staff was imparted in the Sindh National Institute of Blood Diseases.

A special team of Punjab Human Organs Transplant Authority (PHOTA) visited the hospital and inspected the newly-established BMT and expressed their satisfaction over the facility.

Medical Director Professor Dr Ahsan Rathore briefed the secretary and said that Dr Mehvish Faizan had been appointed in charge of BMT center. He said she had got two years training in Birmingham Hospital, UK.

Rathore said six doctors and six nurses were trained as master trainers in Sindh National Institute of Blood Diseases Karachi and during the last six months, these master trainers had trained more than sixty doctors, nurses and paramedics.

He said the PHOTA team had visited the center and expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements, however, proper permission would be received within few days from them and hopefully the first child would be admitted to the centre for bone marrow transplantation in August.

The secretary asked Dean Professor Masood Sadiq to prepare a feasibility report for setting up bone marrow centers in Faisalabad and Multan children hospitals so that maximum patients could be accommodated.

He directed medical director to prepare a summary for creating dedicated special cadre for nurses of super specialties.

Institute of Child Health Dean Professor Dr Masood Sadiq, Bone Marrow Transplantation Center Project Director Professor Dr Tahir Shamsi, Professor Huma Arshad Cheema, BMT Center In charge Dr Mehvish Faizan and the doctors, nurses and paramedics who have completed the training in super specialty were also present.