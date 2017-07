ATTOCK: At least eight people have been killed by catching fire as a passenger van banged into a roadside gas pipeline in Hasan Abdal, early Sunday morning. Four others who were injured have been shifted to a hospital, rescue officials informed.

The van was en route from Rawalpindi to Peshawar when the accident took place on Abbotabad Chowk in Attock.

Hospital sources informed that women and children were also among the deceased.