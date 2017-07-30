2 Kashmiri youth martyred in IOK

SRINAGAR: Two Kashmiri youth have been martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama district on Sunday, according to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS).

The two youth identified as Irfan Ahmad Sheikh and Abid Magray were martyred during a cordon and search operation in IOK.

Internet services remained suspended in Pulwama district following the killings, KMS reported.

Soon after the incident took place, people took to streets in Samboora and Tahab to protest against the killings. Indian troops reportedly fired at the protesting crowd to disperse them.