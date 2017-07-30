17 killed, 620 injured in 666 accidents in Punjab

As many as 17 people were killed and 620 others were injured in 666 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Punjab Emergency Service (PES) provided rescue services to all victims of these accidents and shifted the injured to different hospitals. Some victims, who sustained minor injuries, were discharged on-the-spot after provision of the first aid by emergency medical teams.

As per statistics, 141 accidents were reported in the city which affected 151 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 61 in Faisalabad with 75 victims and Multan remained at third with 40 accidents and 49 victims.

About 545 motorcycles, 95 rickshaws, 66 cars, 28 vans, six buses, 29 trucks and 71 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.