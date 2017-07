ATTOCK: 12 people were burnt to death when a van collided with a truck near Tipu Sultan Chowk in Hasanabdal on Sunday. A nearby gas pipe exploded due the accident which led to the van and bus being set on fire.

The van was en route from Rawalpindi to Peshawar.

Hospital sources informed that women and children were also among the deceased. More casualties are feared due to the accident.