1 killed, 2 wounded in firing incidents in Karachi

KARACHI: A person was reportedly killed during a firing incident that took place in Karachi’s Orangi Sector 11.5 late Saturday night.

In another firing incident that occurred on Abul Hasan Isphahani Road, two people were injured, rescue officials informed. They were injured when the robbers opened fire on the victims as they tried to resist the robbery attempt.

A female drug-seller identified as Kulsoom (alias Bhabhi) was arrested by Rangers,during a search operation late Saturday night in Karachi’s Chanesar Goth area, it has been reported.

The suspect had also been allegedly involved in facilitating criminals.

A large amount of contraband was recovered from the arrested suspect, whose range of operations included schools and colleges, the Rangers official stated.