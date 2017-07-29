US looks forward to ‘smooth’ political transition in Pakistan

WASHINGTON: A US spokesperson on Friday has said that their country is looking forward to a “smooth” political shift in Pakistan as Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif stepped down after the Supreme Court disqualified him for deceitfulness over the Panama Papers scandal.

“We look forward to a smooth transition as Pakistan’s parliament selects the next prime minister, the State Department official added while commenting about the disqualification of Sharif.

The official, however, described Sharif’s resignation as Pakistan’s internal matter.