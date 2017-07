Three among 20 ex-federal ministers fail to file tax returns

ISLAMABAD: At least three among 20 ex-federal ministers have failed to file annual tax returns for 2016-17.

Former Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar has become the highest taxpayer among all the former federal ministers.

According to fourth tax directory issued by FBR for the year 2016, ex-Federal Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir Khan and former ministers Akram Khan Durrani and Hasil Bizinjo have not filed tax returns last fiscal year.

Ex-federal minister Ishaq Dar paid Rs4,617,328 in taxes while Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Rs1,192,618, Khawaja Mohammad Asif Rs831,986, Ahsan Iqbal Rs82,440, Khawaja Saad Rafique Rs3,983,491, Anusha Rahman Ahmad Khan Rs97,906, Marriyum Aurangzeb Rs50,181, Abid Sher Ali Rs86,536 and Tariq Fazal Ch paid Rs177,860 in taxes.