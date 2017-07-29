SC sends copies of Panama verdict to PM House, President House, NAB, Interior Ministry

Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has sent the copies of Panama Papers Case to President House and Prime Minister Secretariat.

Sources claim that copies of the Panamagate Case judgment have been sent to the President and Prime Minister’s secretaries.

Copies have also been sent to Interior Ministry and National Accountability Bureau (NAB). NAB has also been provided copies of the Joint Investigation Team report and other records of the case.

Nawaz Sharif had mainly been disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan for not disclosing the asset details of FZE Company while filing nomination papers for the elections.

The Supreme Court ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file references against Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar and Captain Safdar within 6 weeks and to decide these cases within 6 months.

References are also to be filed against Mr Sharif’s children.

The top court stated that the Accountability Court should announce its verdict regarding the reference in six months.

The Court stated President Mamnoon Hussain should continue the democratic process in accord with the Constitution.