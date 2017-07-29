Sukkur admin reviews arrangement for Independence Day

SUKKUR: Sukkur Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch presided over a meeting held to review preparations for the Independence Day celebrations on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by representatives of district police, civil defence, WAPDA, health, education and Municipal Corporation.

During the meeting, the arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations were reviewed and several important decisions in this regard were also taken.

The members of the meeting were informed that foolproof security arrangements will be made for August 14, and a special traffic plan will also be evolved for smooth flow of traffic on the day.

During the meeting, the departments of education, health, WAPDA, police and civil defence were directed to perform special duties on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations.

The members of the meeting were further told that special arrangements would be made for cleanliness of the public sector buildings on this occasion.

Moreover, Khairpur Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nawaz Sohu on Saturday also chaired a meeting at the DC Office to review the arrangements ahead of August 14th in the district.