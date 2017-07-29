‘Sindh govt for women’s development, welfare’

SUKKUR: Women Development Department Deputy Director Naseem Mastoi said that no society can progress economically, socially and politically by ignoring women, the half of population, which is also responsible for 50 per cent of the country’s economy.

She expressed these views while talking to a delegation at her office on Saturday.

The Sindh government is paying special attention to the welfare and development of the women, she added. She said that interest-free loans would be provided to the women for their self-sufficiency.

She said that vocational as well as special training of business was being imparted to the women.

She said that women development and self-sufficiency meant to make them educated, healthy, safe and economically independent.

She informed the delegation that due to the establishment of Provincial Women Development Department gender discrimination had decreased considerably for which the department deserved praise.