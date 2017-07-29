Shaikh Rashid wants NA session to pick up new PM

Lawmaker claims Nawaz tried to offer bribe to judges

Former federal minister and Awami Muslim League leader MNA Shaikh Rashid Ahmad has requested President Mamnoon Hussain to summon National Assembly session immediately to pick up new house leader.

Taking to media at his residence here, he said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif preferred power over honour. “I had already said that the political coffins of the ruling party would come out of the Supreme Court and today my forecast has come true,” he claimed.

“I had told you that you would not be here but I would be,” he said while addressing Nawaz Sharif. A new sun of right and truth would dawn in Pakistan after court verdict, he said. Referring to Rs 10 billion suit, he said that he has filed the suit. Now “I will give the proofs that indeed he is a drug seller,” he said.

The lawmaker claimed that Nawaz Sharif tried to offer immense bribe to the judges but they not even consider these offers. To a question, he said that people would forget the Panama Papers case if the Hudaibiya Papers Mill case reopens. He also claimed that if decision comes against them it would be acceptable to them.

Former minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leader Hanif Abbasi demanded suo moto action against Shaikh Rashid for saying that billions of rupees of bribes were offered to the judges. He said that he (Sheikh Rashid) in his remarks claimed that five Supreme Court judges were offered billions of rupees.

He said that the court should take notice and investigate this issue to know who offered bribes to the judges. He said that nobody can dare to buy the independent judiciary. He demanded that an inquiry should be conducted to look into the allegations of MNA Sheikh Rashid. He also said that a drug user cannot lead a nation.

He said that his family never took away donations of others but always donated to others. He asked Imran Khan to come forward and appear in courts instead of hiding in Nathiagali and Chitral. He said that politics should be based on sincerity and fairness but Imran did not have such qualities.