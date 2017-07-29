Scientists set out to unearth facts about Zealandia, the ‘lost continent’

Scientists set sail this Friday to explore Zealandia, a huge underwater piece of land, which was once part of the supercontinent Gondwana and now known as “lost continent”.

Researchers in a paper published by Geological Society of America’s Journal GSA in February stated that Zealandia should be considered as a distinct continent as it met all the criteria applied to Earth’s other continents, including elevation above the surrounding area, distinctive geology, a well-defined area and a crust much thicker than that found on the ocean floor.

It extends from south of New Zealand northward to New Caledonia and west to the Kenn Plateau off Australia’s east, encompassing five million square kilometres (1.9 million square miles). Drill ship Joides Resolution will recover geological samples from beneath the seabed in order to uncover crucial facts about oceanographic history, extreme climates, sub-seafloor life, plate tectonics and earthquake-generating zones.

In the February scientific paper, lead author Nick Mortimer said experts had been gathering data to make the case for Zealandia being a continent for more than 20 years. However, all their efforts were in vain as it was in the region of high tide.

Australian National University’s Neville Exon said that this two-month long expedition would also help the scientists develop a better understanding of major changes in the global tectonic configuration.