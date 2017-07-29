Rainy, stormy weather to prevail in isolated areas of country

Rainy along with stormy weather will likely prevail in isolated areas of the country for the next couple of days.

According to the Pakistan Metrological Department, weak seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan, hence, monsoon currents are penetrating eastern parts of the country and likely to continue during next few days. A trough of westerly wave lies over north Afghanistan and its adjoining areas.

Rain-thunderstorm (with few heavy falls) is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, DG Khan, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. The rain may also occur at isolated places in Bahawalpur, Multan, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Hyderabad, Zhob, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Kalat divisions and FATA. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.