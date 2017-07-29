Punjab culture dept all set to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manner

LAHORE: Punjab Information & Culture Department preparations of are in full swing to observe Independence Day celebrations in a befitting manner on the 70thIndependence Day of Pakistan.

Punjab Information & Culture Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman presided over a high-level meeting to review arrangements in this regard.

Information Secretary Jahangir Anwar; Additional Secretary Muhammad Shahid Iqbal; Lahore Arts Council executive director; representatives of Punjab Council of the Arts and Punjab Institute of Language, Arts & Culture; Lahore Museum’s director; Bab-e-Pakistan director, and officers of concerned departments were present on the occasion.

The meeting was informed that logo of “Main Hoon Pakistan” will be displayed on all the buildings of the Information & Culture Department.

Lahore Arts Council is preparing a float based on memorials of sacrifices and historic services of the independence struggle in which historical items relating to Pakistan Movement will be highlighted. This float will pass through all the important roads of the provincial metropolis on the occasion of the Independence Day.

The cultural float prepared by Punjab Council of the Arts will be sent to Balochistan on Independence Day for participating in Jashan-e-Azadi celebrations in which colourful and historical culture of Punjab will be reflected.

Officers and employees of divisional and district offices of Information & Culture Department will display badges of Pakistani flag on their dress in the month of August.

Besides flag hoisting ceremonies, independence walk, seminars, poetry competitions, national songs, dramas based on independence struggle, photographic exhibitions, folk songs and dance festivals, paintings competitions and special Jashan-e-Azadi transmission on radio station FM 95 are included in the programmes of the Information & Culture Department.