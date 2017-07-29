PTI give green signal to Yasmeen Rashid to compete in NA-120

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) have opted to field Dr. Yasmin Rashid as a candidate in by-polls from constituency NA-120 as a one sided decision by the Supreme Court (SC) expelling Nawaz Sharif from the Prime Minister office.

“Imran Khan has given me the green signal to compete in the election from NA-120 constituency,” excited Rashid told reporters.

She said, “I have continued my electoral campaign till date”.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) is looking to award its ticket to the former ticket holder Hafiz Zubair would also contest elections from the constituency.

It should be recalled that Rashid was runner up in the constituency in discussion against Nawaz Sharif. She secured over 50,000 votes.