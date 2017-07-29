PML (N) likely to choose next prime ministerial candidate today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) is most likely to choose their next candidate to replace Nawaz Sharif, in an informal party meeting today. Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as the prime minister on Friday by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

According to reports, Sharif has suggested the name of CM Punjab, Mian Shahbaz Sharif as a probable candidate to replace him. Meanwhile, an interim Prime Minister will hold the office for the next 45 days until the next Prime Minister is selected.

Khawaja Asif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are being considered to hold the office for the next 45 days, according to some reports.

A five-member bench, while announcing a landmark verdict on Friday, unanimously disqualified Sharif for failing to completely disclose his assets in the 2013 General Election’s nomination papers.

“It is hereby declared that having failed to disclose his un-withdrawn receivables constituting assets from Capital FZE Jebel Ali, UAE in his nomination papers filed for the General Elections held in 2013 in terms of Section 12(2)(f) of the Representation of the People Act, 1976 (ROPA), and having furnished a false declaration under solemn affirmation respondent No. 1 Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is not honest in terms of Section 99(f) of Const. Ps. No. 29-30/2016 & 03/2017. 24 ROPA and Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 and therefore he is disqualified to be a Member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament).”

References against Sharif, his children Maryam, Hussain and Hasan, son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar and Ishaq Dar are going to be sent to an accountability court, according to the verdict.