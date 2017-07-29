North Korea looks America in the eyes as its tests another ICBM

North Korea claimed on Saturday that it had completed another successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that proved its ability to strike America’s mainland, drawing a sharp warning from US President Donald Trump and a scold from China.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally supervised the midnight launch of the missile on Friday night and said it was a “stern warning” for the United States that it would not be safe from destruction if it tries to attack, the North’s official Korean news agency said.

North Korea’s state television broadcast pictures of the launch, showing the missile lifting off in a blistering blast in darkness and Kim cheering with military aides.

“The test-fire reconfirmed the consistency of the ICBM system, demonstrated the capability of making a surprise launch of the ICBM in any region and place anytime, and clearly proved that the whole US mainland is in the firing range of the DPRK missiles, (Kim) said with pride,” the state media said.

DPRK is short for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The launch comes less than a month after the North conducted its first ICBM test in the insolence of years of efforts led by the United States, South Korea and Japan to leash in Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons ambitions.

The North conducted its fourth and fifth nuclear tests last year and has engaged in an unprecedented pace of missile development that experts said significantly advanced its ability to launch longer-range ballistic missiles.

“By threatening the world, these weapons and tests further isolate North Korea, weaken its economy, and deprive its people,” Trump said in a statement. “The United States will take all necessary steps to ensure the security of the American homeland and protect our allies in the region.”

China, the North’s main ally, said it opposed North Korea’s “launch activities that run counter to Security Council resolutions and the common wishes of the international community.”

A foreign ministry statement added, “At the same time, China hopes all parties act with caution, to prevent tensions from continuing to escalate, to jointly protect regional peace and stability.”

Early on Saturday, the United States and South Korea conducted a live-fire ballistic missile exercise in a display of firepower in response to the missile launch, the US and South Korean militaries said.