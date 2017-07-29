Nawaz playing victim card is shameful: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Saturday that it is shameful that Nawaz Sharif is now playing the victim card despite several references against him sent to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The PTI chief took to Twitter to express his views following former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s parliamentary party address.

Imran Khan also criticized Nawaz’s announcement to nominate his brother for the post of prime minister.

The PTI chief said that by making the move, Nawaz is insulting the nation’s intelligence and making a mockery of democracy.

Imran Khan said that when the masses come out to support the party’s rally on Sunday then Nawaz will come to know that the nation is politically aware and not fooled by his lies.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif addressing the PML-N parliamentary party meeting earlier said he was proud that his disqualification was not due to allegations of corruption brought against him.

Announcing the next prime ministerial candidate, Nawaz asked the attendees to support his brother, Shehbaz Sharif for the role.

“If you support anyone after me, I ask you to support Shehbaz Sharif,” he said.

Nawaz also announced that former petroleum minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, will be made interim prime minister.