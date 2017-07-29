MCI fails to maintain public parks

ISLAMABAD: Due to the sheer negligence of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Islamabad, the only planned city which is countrywide famous for a large number of visiting spots and most public parks often crowded with visitors, now wears an ugly look.

Main Park in sector G-9/1 has not been attended by any official of the MCI’s sanitation and environment directorate in last five years due to which the grass has raised up to four-five feet, and most importantly, the residents have lost a ‘public spot’ and are facing problems as people are throwing the garbage in and around the park.

Similarly, the pathetic condition of Women Park in sector G-10/2 and in G-10/3 speaks volume of negligence of the civic body.

There are almost 200 public parks in the capital, expect few of them, almost all are in a dilapidated condition which irks citizens.

It may be mentioned here that previously it was the duty of Capital Development Authority (CDA), but now it comes under the jurisdiction of MCI.

The civic agency, have around 1,200 technical and non-technical staff for the purpose, but due to the lack of interest and incompetent bosses of the MCI, they have failed in maintaining the parks.

Mohsin Ali Channar, 24, a resident of G-10, while talking to Pakistan Today said that there are numerous problems, not only the civic body forgets to cut the grass, and repair footpaths, but finding a public toilet in the parks has always been a tough task for people.

“In rare cases toilets exist, but they are in such a dreadful condition, with the lack of water in the taps, and non-functioning of the flush systems, which force visitors to think twice before using them,” he said.

Noor Mehwish, 14, a resident of sector G-10/2 said that many swings are broken and children have even been injured on a few occasions at Woman Park. She said that there are no lights in the park, due to which the families cannot visit it in evenings.

It is unfortunate that the facility of clean drinking water and benches for sitting purposes are also not available in parks. Due to the absence of street lights, many wild animals are also seen roaming in dark in and around the parks, keeping the visitors away, said Muhammad Ali and Shahzad Malik, residents of sector G-9/1.

They said that the authority is getting billions of rupees in annual budget in which, millions have been earmarked every year in the name of development, maintenance of public parks, but don’t know why the authority is just interested in maintaining F-9, Play Ground, and Lake View Park. Is maintenance of other parks not the responsibility of the MCI? They questioned.

Residents requested Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz to look into the matter and assign the concerned directorates to clean all parks, cut grass, reconstruct footpaths, fix the faulty and broken swings, and install street lights, so the common man can be facilitated.

When contacted, MCI Spokesman Mazhar Hussain said that the Islamabad mayor had already directed the concerned directorates over the matter. “Sheikh Anser Aziz is keen in facilitating the residents of Islamabad with good and green parks,” adding that the condition of aforementioned parks would be brought in the knowledge of Mayor Anser and strict action would be taken against the negligent officials.