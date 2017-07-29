Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah’s 124th birth anniversary tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Madar-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah’s 124th birth anniversary will be observed Sunday across the country.

She was born in Karachi on July 30, 1893. Seminars and other social events will be organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of the leader of Pakistan Movement and sister of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Speakers while paying tribute to her great services to Pakistan will shed a light on her political life and struggle.

Special programmes regarding her life will also be aired on different private media channels.

Fatima Jinnah proved to be a source of great strength and support for her brother Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Even after the great leader had passed away just a year after Pakistan became an independent nation, Fatima Jinnah continued to strive for Pakistan’s well-being and integrity till her death. Fatima Jinnah will be known and remembered for her heroic struggle against Ayub Khan’s regime.