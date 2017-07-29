LDA declares 151 marriage banquet halls illegal

LDA has published the list of the illegal marriage halls on its website. The properly constructed marriage halls are the ones that were built according to the LDA guidelines and are located in the areas of Gulberg, Garden Town, Iqbal Town, Faisal Town, Ferozepur Road, Johar Town, Gulshan Ravi, Samanabad.

According to LDA rules, at least a four Kanal plot is required to construct a marriage hall along with ample parking space. The halls declared illegal were predominantly constructed with the involvement of the LDA mafia. These halls are now creating major problems in the flow of traffic in these areas.

LDA authorities have warned the citizens of Lahore to avoid booking these halls.

