Khadija stabbing case: Attacker sentenced to seven years in prison

LAHORE: A court in Islamabad has sentenced Shah Hussain, the major suspect in the Khadija stabbing case, to seven years in prison on Saturday.

Shah Hussain stabbed Khadija Siddiqui around 23 times on May 3, 2016, at Lahore’s Davis Road. Her driver was the one who saved her by intervening the crime scene; however, the attacker did eventually manage to flee. The attacker’s face was captured by an eyewitness on his phone.

Khadija identified her attacker a few days after the incident and got him booked on charges of attempted murder.

Addressing media after the verdict, she expressed her gratitude to all those who helped her throughout the trial, saying justice was made possible only because of people who stood by her through thick and thin.

She added that it was a big test for her but she was successful in the end as her attacker can now never forgot that life and death rest in Allah’s hands.