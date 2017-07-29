Pakistan Today
July 28, 2017
LAHORE: E paper – July 29, 2017
KARACHI: E paper – July 29, 2017
ISLAMABAD: E paper – July 29, 2017
Musharraf says Nisar should be new PM
Shaikh Rashid wants NA session to pick up new PM
PPP suggests legislation to hold everyone accountable
Nawaz relinquishes PM office soon after verdict
PID refuses to arrange press conference of former ministers
Senate body expresses displeasure over non-compliance of recommendations
Another elected PM sent packing, tweets Maryam
SC verdict will strengthen democracy, says Imran
8 important points of SC verdict in Panama case
Security forces seal federal capital before SC verdict
Siraj ecstatic over SC verdict in Panama case
Shandur Polo Festival to begin tomorrow
