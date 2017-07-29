Influential people usurp St John’s School’s land

LHC to hear petition on illegal sale of school’s property

The influential people in connivance with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have encroached upon most of the land of Saint John’s School located in Rawalpindi, shrinking the 16-Kanal school to five Kanal.

Gul Mer Jan, a petitioner in the case, told Pakistan Today that the Saint John’s School has been closed since the tragic attack on Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar and most of its land has been encroached upon by the local influential people, depriving thousands of children of chance of getting an education.

He said that the locals knocked at every door to get the illegally occupied land of the school vacated which could not be sold under any law; however, the usurpers are influential people having the strong political backing of the PML-N.

“I have spent a huge sum of money to get the school open so as children are provided with the opportunity to get an education, but in vain, as the PML-N is least interested in the education sector, hence, taking no interest to resume classes in the school,” he lamented.

The resident said that the influential people blocked the main street leading to the school through lying sewerage pipeline after usurping the school land due to which students and residents are facing great difficulties.

Arshad Mehmood Qureshi, a member Cantonment Board Ward, in agreement, dated December 10, 2016, categorically assured the RCB that he would lay sewerage pipeline towards the main road instead of houses of the complainants, while building the house. However, he did not fulfil his promise and starting laying pipeline in the main street.

“I wrote a letter to Major General Syed Nujmul Hassan of Military Land and Cantonment Board and informed him that the powerful people started building houses without making any arrangement for sewerage water due to which all house located in the low-lying area is inundated with the sewerage water,” he added.

He alleged in his letter that Arshad Mehmood Qureshi (Cantonment Board Member), Javid Qureshi Raja Ijaza, Alam Khan and Ghani Khan are involved in all these illegal constructions.

Upon his application, the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board chief executive officer (CEO) was directed that a copy of an application from the resident of Street No. 13/1, Misirial Road, Rawalpindi is sent herewith for on ground checking and comments by April 20, 2017, for information.

Military Lands and Cantonment Deptt Rawalpindi Region, Rawalpindi Cantt Director Zeenath Ahmed, in her letter to the cantonment executive officer Rawalpindi Cantt said, “Enclosed please find herewith a complaint submitted by Gul Mer Khan S/o Gulzar Khan for detailed report/comments in the matter and the requisite report/comments should reach this RHQ by April 25, 2017, positively.”

Similarly, Civil Judge Mehwish Shahzadi, in her order, dated March 15, 2017, stated that the petitioners/plaintiffs have annexed with the plaint an application under Order 39, Rule 1 and 2 CPC read with Section 151 CPC whereby temporary injunction has been sought. The contents of the said application are fully supported by an affidavit. Preliminary arguments on the application have been heard. Replying on the plaintiff affidavit and document annexed with plaint respondents/defendants are restraint from flowing their sewerage water towards the street No. 13/1 and also from blocking the street, creating hurdles for the petitioner illegally and unlawfully till next date of the hearing, this order shall not affect any lawful proceedings before any competent court of law.

It is pertinent to mention here that a petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) over the alleged illegal sale of property belonging to Rawalpindi’s Saint John’s School. In this regard, a letter dated March 15, 2016, was noticed by the LHC. The letter was submitted by Bishop Dr Ijaz Inayat, who highlighted the issue of the illegal sale of the school’s property.

In his letter Bishop Ijaz Inayat stated: “The so-called Board of Directors who the applicant purports to derive authority to sell the property under reference is a fraudulent and fictitious entity, using the nomenclature of Presbyterian Church, in order to usurp and misappropriate precious properties which exist for the benevolence of the Christian community at large. In accordance with the Bye-Laws and Regulations, even the genuine Church Trustees are not vested with authority to sell any Church property in any manner whatsoever.

Bishop Inayat further maintained, “Under the Trusts Act 1852 and Section 92 Civil Procedure Code the Trustees/ Board of Directors are not vested with authority to legally sell Trust/Church properties, as such the sale of property under reference will defeat and frustrate the law.”

In accordance with Rules 2(1) and (2), SRO 222(1) 2012, ‘Protection of Communal Properties of Minorities Rules 2012,’ sale of property under reference is totally unlawful as the sale proceeds of communal properties shall not be used for fund raising for any project. In addition, property under reference was meant for the collective use of community welfare comes under the category of restricted properties, as per the above SRO.”

Despite phone calls and text message, PML-N MNA Malik Abrar Ahmad could not be reached for comments on the issue.