Four civilians killed in landmine explosion in Panjgur

PANJGUR: At least four civilians have been killed while five others sustained injuries in a landmine explosion beside Pakistan-Iran border in Panjgur area of Balochistan.

The shepherds were roaming their flocks in Paroom area of Panjgur district on Saturday when a landmine exploded, leaving four persons dead while several others sustained injuries.

The security forces, law enforcement agencies and rescue team personnel reached the area and shifted the bodies and injured to local hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment.

The area was cordoned off and investigation started.

The doctors termed the condition of three among injured as critical.

Meanwhile, a search operation has been started in the area.