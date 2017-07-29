ECP to announce NA-120 election schedule next week: report

LAHORE: The schedule for NA-120 (Lahore)—which has been left vacant following Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification from public office— is expected to be announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) next week.

According to a private media outlet, the by-election on NA-120 will be held in the second week of September.

The Election Commission is bound to conduct by-election in the constituency within 60 days and the names of officiating officials will be forwarded to the chief election commissioner on Tuesday, said the media report.

The report further said that the chief justice of the high court has also been contacted to nominate two judges for the appellate authority.

The seat was won by Nawaz Sharif in the 2013 General Election after he secured 91,683 votes against 52,354 votes of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Yasmeen Rashid.