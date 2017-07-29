Control rooms for flood emergency set up in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: On the directives of Shaheed Benazirabad Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Phull, the emergency control rooms have been set up at the division, districts and the sub divisions’ level to monitor as well as provide relief to the people during expected floods and monsoon rains.

According to the directives issued by the commissioner on Friday, all the holidays and leaves of the officials and staff of the concerned departments have been cancelled in order to cope with any untoward situation during floods.

The commissioner has also directed all the deputy commissioners of the districts of Shaheed Benazirabad division for setting up of control rooms in their respective districts and the sub division level to keep vigil on the protective embankments and adopt all possible protective measures to combat with any untoward situation.

The officials of the Health and Live Stock departments have also been directed to set up ‘Mobile Dispensaries’ at the protective embankments to provide treatment to the people as well as live stocks.

The commissioner has nominated the Shaheed Benazirabad revenue assistant commissioner as the focal person at Divisional Headquarter Control Room. Meanwhile, the Divisional Control Room was allotted phone no.02449370393, 02449370333 and fax no. 02449370392 for the general public to communicate any complaint related to rains and floods for an immediate action.