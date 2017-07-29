Ch Sarwar demands accountability for all

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, while addressing the party workers on Saturday, said that the process of accountability shouldn’t stop here but it should continue till the apprehension of last corrupt person.

“Corrupt people should be apprehended and held accountable irrespective of their political affiliation to make this country corruption-free, ” he said.

He said that this triumph of Imran Khan is a victory for all. “We assure people that Imran Khan will go to any extent to eradicate the corruption in this country; corrupt people shouldn’t be granted a pardon in any case,” he added.

The PTI is standing by democracy and playing its role to strengthen the democratic process in the country. Sarwar said that people of Pakistan want the eradication, apprehension and accountability of corrupt people, no matter what party they are part of.