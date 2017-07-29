Cabinet Division issues flurry of notifications following Nawaz Sharif’s departure

Cabinet Division issued several notifications on Friday stating that prime minister, his ministers and advisers no longer remain in office after the July 28 decision on the Panama Papers case from the Supreme Court rendered the prime minister disqualified.

Mohammad Nawaz Sharif has stepped down from the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan with effect from July 28 as notified by Election Commission of Pakistan, a notification signed by Cabinet Secretary Nadeem Hassan Asif stated.

Subsequent notifications named advisers and special assistants to prime ministers as well as federal and state ministers who have ceased to hold office after the July 28 judgement.

The list of federal ministers who will no more serve in their positions includes former petroleum minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, finance minister Ishaq Dar, interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, defence minister Khawaja Asif, planning and development minister Ahsan Iqbal and railways minister Saad Rafique.

Outgoing state ministers include Marriyum Aurangzeb, Abid Sher Ali and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, while adviser on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz and national security adviser Nasser Khan Janjua will also no more hold office.