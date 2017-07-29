At least 20 suspects nabbed in Rangers search operation

KARACHI: At least 20 suspects were taken into custody during Rangers search operation in different parts of Karachi on Friday night.

According to details, Rangers conducted search operation in Lines Area and Jacob Line areas of the city on intelligence reports that criminal elements are present in these localities.

All the entry and exit points in these areas were sealed ahead of the search operation. Rangers’ personnel carried out house-to-house search, during which 20 suspects were arrested.

Rangers’ sources said that the arrested suspects were shifted to some undisclosed location for further investigation.