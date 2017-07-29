Articles 62, 63 shouldn’t be limited to politicians, says Saad Rafique

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday, in his reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify Nawaz Sharif, tweeted that articles 62 and 63 should not be applicable only to the country’s politicians.

While taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, he tweeted that PTI chairman was quick to rejoice the SC’s decision and he will soon regret his ‘mistake.’

He further said that they (PML-N elders) were the ones who ‘built Pakistan’ and laid their lives for the country, adding that just like PML-N leaders in the past suffered at the hands of the British, they [PML-N] suffered at the hands of dictators.

On Friday, in a press conference with other party leaders, the former Railways minister had claimed that Sharif was not disqualified on the basis of Panama Papers; it was not the first time that PML-N was made to bear the brunt of ‘such tactics.’

“Imran Khan, you are nothing more than a pawn,” he said.

He added that the PTI chief had consistently tried to oust the PML-N government and used every trick in the book in order to achieve that.

The minister went on to claim that ex-PM Nawaz and PML-N have been punished for bringing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to the country in the same way they were ‘punished for conducting nuclear tests in 1998.’