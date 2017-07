RAWALPINDI: An anti polio campaign will start on Tuesday (August 1) in Rawalpindi.

The campaign will continue for five days. During the campaign, as many as 800,000 children will be administered polio drops across district Rawalpindi.

It has been decided to run polio campaign every month in district Rawalpindi following the discovery of polio virus in large number in Rawalpindi. All the preparations have been finalised in this respect.