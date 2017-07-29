Agenda of Nawaz Sharif will be completed: Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Nominated Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that strengthening the economy and resolving the problems of the country would be his focus during his short tenure.

During his short media talk just after the parliamentary party’s meeting of PML-N wherein his nomination as interim prime minister for 45 days was made, he said that he would be prime minister for transitional period and would transfer powers to the incoming prime minister.

The meeting has also decided that Shehbaz Sharif will be the permanent prime minister till the completion of tenure of the present government.

“I would take the manifesto of the party moving forward. The nation has rejected the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, and so will history,” he added.

Replying to a question, he said that the nation gave a mandate to Nawaz Sharif to bring development in the country and this job would be done and all ongoing developmental projects would be completed.

The nominated PM said that it is the joint decision of his party to make him interim prime minister and he will respect it and try to come up to the expectations of the leadership that showed confidence in him.

He was of the view that the most important thing is that democracy would be reinforced. “There was no candidate for the premiership. The party considered two names and its decision is being implemented now,” he added.

He told media that each and every member of national assembly was present in the meeting and that there was no division in the party.