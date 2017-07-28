Zameen.com TVC crosses 15 million views on Facebook

LAHORE: The recent Zameen.com TVC campaign ‘humain pata hai aap ke dil ki baat’ highlights the dream of millions of Pakistanis, both at home and abroad, to own a home. An evidence to this fact is more than 15 million views on Zameen.com’s Facebook page alone and in excess of 20 million views across the digital landscape. These numbers are higher than the online viewership for any Pakistan-based brand thus far.

The ‘humain pata hai aap ke dil ki baat’ campaign is the natural evolution of the ‘Har Pata, Humain Pata Hai’ campaign launched in October 2015. This reaffirms the promise of Zameen.com to remain a customer-centric real estate portal and the number one choice for Pakistanis around the world.

Commenting on the tremendous response to the campaign, Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan said, “Zameen.com is fully tuned into the needs of the Pakistani real estate marketplace. We constantly innovate to empower our customers with the right technology, tools and market information to make lifelong decisions. For over a decade now, our users everywhere in the world have continued to fulfil their dream of owning a home through our portal.”

The TVC was aired on leading TV channels of Pakistan and will remain online on Zameen.com’s Facebook page and Youtube channel.