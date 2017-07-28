Workshop held on safe charity practices in Karachi

KARACHI: In the wake of growing threats of terrorism in the country, it was the prime responsibility of every citizen to be very vigilant before giving charity as it may not go to wrong hands, said participants of a workshop on Thursday.

While speaking at training session entitled “ Awareness about safe charity practices through media” organised by Individualland Pakistan (IL-Pakistan), they said that billions of rupees, which are generated every year in the country through donations, can only benefit deserving and poorest segments of society when everyone gives their charity to recognised organisation.

The training sessions were moderated by senior analysts Mashould Ali and Sundas Syeda.

“When you gamble with the safety you bet on your life, so it is essential for everyone to be very vigilant while giving charity as it could go in the wrong hands,” said a journalist who participated in the session.

Another participant said that media has a vital role to play in informing the citizens on the practice of safe charity. It is pertinent for the media to be aware of the issue, he said, adding that before participating in this workshop I had little knowledge about the seriousness of the issue.

Individualland Pakistan has organised four different sessions with print media, columnists and bureau chiefs, representatives of CPNE and electronic media on the promotion of safe charity practices through media organised.

The focus of the sessions was on the issue of safe charity practices and to encourage people to play their part in creating awareness in the society using media as a tool.

Another senior journalist was of the view that participating in this session has made me realize my responsibility of donating responsibly.